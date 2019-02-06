;
Community closures for Wed. Feb. 6, 2019

Here is a list of community closures for Wed. Feb. 6, 2019.

A Child’s World Child Care and Early Learning centres: All centres are closed today.

St. Martin’s Manor Childcare is closed due to the weather.

Sunshine Daycare is closed today.

Pathways Academy & Early Learning Centre in Niagara Falls is closed.

Community Living Burlington will be closing their day programs due to inclement weather.

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre (all locations) today due to weather.

Milton Community Resource Centre is closed today due to inclement weather.



