Community closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Here is a list of community closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019:

Meals on Wheels services in Hamilton, Burlington, and Flamborough are cancelled.

Wellwood Cancer Resource Centre: Community and hospital sites are closed and programs are cancelled.

Milton Community Resource Centre is closed today due to inclement weather.

Choices Association Inc. says day Programs are closed today.

Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg’s programs are closed.

Ancaster Community Services has cancelled all programs.

Little Mountaineers Cooperative Preschool in Hamilton is closed today due to the weather.