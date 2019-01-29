Community closures and cancellations for Tues. Jan. 29, 2019

Here is a list of community closures and cancellations for Tue. Jan. 29, 2019 in the Golden Horseshoe Area.

CANCELLATIONS:

Milton Community Resource Centre and all child care operated by the MCRC is closed today due to inclement weather.

Joseph Brant Wellness House Adult Day Program in Burlington will be closed today.

Neighbour to Neighbour Centres will be closed today due to weather.

Haldimand Norfolk Senior Support Services says all Meals on Wheels, Adult Day Programs and transportation services are cancelled.

All YMCA Child Care Centres throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford are closed.

All YWCA non-essential services are cancelled in Hamilton for today.

Haldimand County office closures due to inclement weather.

Meals on Wheels Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake meal delivery and volunteers have been cancelled for today.

Meals On Wheels Thorold-St Catharines has been cancelled.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton says all clubs are closed. Child care and Early ON child care centres are closed.

Community Living Oakville says all day programs and offices are closed.

The Reach Out Centre For Kids and The Reach Out Centre For Kids/OntarioEarly Years Centre in Burlington are closed.

North Hamilton Community Health Centre is closed.

Trinity Christian School in Burlington is closed today due to the weather and road conditions.

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority is closed

Parkview Children’s Centre will be closed today due to inclement weather.

Imagineers Early Learning Centre is closed today.

Hamilton Calvin Christian School is closed today.

Sunshine daycare will be closed today.

All Childventures locations are closed due to inclement weather.

Halton Waldorf School in Burlington will be closed today due to inclement weather.

Bruno’s School of Hair Design in Hamilton will be closed.

Grand Health Academy campuses are closed for today.

Kehila Heschel Jewish Community Day School is closed.

All Tiny Hoppers in Stoney Creek will be closed today due to inclement weather.