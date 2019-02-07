;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Community closures and cancellations for Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019

Posted:       Last updated:
Category:
Tags:

Here is a list of community closures for Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Haldimand Norfolk Senior Support Services: All programs and services cancelled for today including Meals on Wheels and transportation.

VON Hamilton Meals on Wheels is cancelled today.

Red Cross transportation services in the Niagara Region have been cancelled.

Pathstone Mental health is closed today including walk in clinic.

Temple Playhouse in Hamilton is closed.

Childventures Early Learning Academy: Ancaster Campus is closed

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre: All locations are closed today due to inclement weather.

YMCA Child Care Centres in Hamilton and Brantford are closed today.

YWCA Hamilton is closed today due to inclement weather.

De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre: all programs and services are closed today.



LATEST STORIES

Community closures and cancellations for Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019

School closures and cancellations for Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019

The province says it will overhaul autism support programs in a bid to clear wait lists

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php