Community closures and cancellations for Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019

Here is a list of community closures for Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Haldimand Norfolk Senior Support Services: All programs and services cancelled for today including Meals on Wheels and transportation.

VON Hamilton Meals on Wheels is cancelled today.

Red Cross transportation services in the Niagara Region have been cancelled.

Pathstone Mental health is closed today including walk in clinic.

Temple Playhouse in Hamilton is closed.

Childventures Early Learning Academy: Ancaster Campus is closed

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre: All locations are closed today due to inclement weather.

YMCA Child Care Centres in Hamilton and Brantford are closed today.

YWCA Hamilton is closed today due to inclement weather.

De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre: all programs and services are closed today.