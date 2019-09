Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is celebrating 100 years of service in the Niagara community and to mark the occasion they hosted a fashion show.

The show at the Market Square in St. Catharines Wednesday night, featured 100 fashions in support of community care. All of the models were local women, some who have their own businesses within the Niagara region.

By the end of the night 100 pairs of jeans were donated.