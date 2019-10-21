Communities in Niagara announce savings initiative for taxpayers

Five communities have announced a new joint purchasing initiative aimed at saving taxpayer dollars.

Pelham, Port Colborne, Wainfleet, Welland and Thorold say they will take advantage of bulk pricing opportunities and joint requests for proposals with cost saving efficiencies at the top of their agenda.

Each municipality spends millions each year on goods and services such as road construction, vehicles, equipment, office supplies, and computers.

By having a cooperative purchasing program, each municipality will derive maximum value for each dollar spent.

Each community’s council will have to approve the new purchasing plan in order for it to take effect.