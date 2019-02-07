;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Collision report for the city of Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: collision report, collisions, driving, hamilton


Hamilton public works released it’s findings regarding collision trends in the city and whether certain initiatives are actually helping reduce the number of crashes.

If you’re between the ages of 21-30 and are driving on a Friday between 2-3pm from October to December, you’re at a higher risk of getting into a crash and most collisions happen when conditions were perfect. Those are just some of the trends the city released in it’s annual collision report.

Between 2013-2017 the total number of collisions steadily increased from 7533 to 8802. However, collisions resulting in injuries dropped 13% between 2016-2017, the same time frame when the city introduced it’s strategic road safety program.

Fatal collisions hovered between 14-16 per year. 31% of those fatals were single vehicle collisions and 44% of all fatals were due to the driver losing control.

With 62 crashes, Dundurn and King is the worst intersection in the city. It’s also tied with Kenilworth & Main for the worst for pedestrians.

25 bystanders and two cyclists have been killed by cars, 43% of those are due to the driver failing to yield the the pedestrians’ right of way.

One city initiative seems to be making an impact. In 2008, 24 red light cameras were installed at intersections throughout the city. Most of them saw significant drops or even the elimination of collisions. However, two intersections saw increases, Bay and Main street and Main and Wellington streets.



LATEST STORIES

Collision report for the city of Hamilton

Waste collection staff hold a work stoppage due to unsafe conditions

Freezing rain warning in effect for Golden Horseshoe Area

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php