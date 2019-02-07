Collision report for the city of Hamilton

Hamilton public works released it’s findings regarding collision trends in the city and whether certain initiatives are actually helping reduce the number of crashes.

If you’re between the ages of 21-30 and are driving on a Friday between 2-3pm from October to December, you’re at a higher risk of getting into a crash and most collisions happen when conditions were perfect. Those are just some of the trends the city released in it’s annual collision report.

Between 2013-2017 the total number of collisions steadily increased from 7533 to 8802. However, collisions resulting in injuries dropped 13% between 2016-2017, the same time frame when the city introduced it’s strategic road safety program.

Fatal collisions hovered between 14-16 per year. 31% of those fatals were single vehicle collisions and 44% of all fatals were due to the driver losing control.

With 62 crashes, Dundurn and King is the worst intersection in the city. It’s also tied with Kenilworth & Main for the worst for pedestrians.

25 bystanders and two cyclists have been killed by cars, 43% of those are due to the driver failing to yield the the pedestrians’ right of way.

One city initiative seems to be making an impact. In 2008, 24 red light cameras were installed at intersections throughout the city. Most of them saw significant drops or even the elimination of collisions. However, two intersections saw increases, Bay and Main street and Main and Wellington streets.