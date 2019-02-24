;
2017 BEA Winners
In 133 communities all across Canada, people are walking in support of the hungry, the homeless and the hurt.

At the Salvation Army Family Services Centre and up the mountain at Saint Stephen Church, Hamiltonians are staying outside to raise funds for their communities.

The Coldest Night of the Year, operated by Blue Sea Foundation is an annual Canada-wide walk-a-thon.

Each community walks in support of a designated charity. Neighbour to Neighbour, a multi-service agency, is walking for a 6th year, and will host the participants afterwards.

This is the first time that the Salvation Army is here in Hamilton, participating in the Coldest Night of the Year. Together, with Neighbour to Neighbour, they hope to raise over $120,000, contributing to the overall fundraising goal of 5-million country wide.



