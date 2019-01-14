Cold winter weather hasn’t stopped people Celebrating Winter Winefest

The cold is all part of the fun at the annual Winter Winefest. This year is the events 10th anniversary. Despite this being the coldest weekend of the season so far, organizers say more than eight thousand visitors were expected to take part in the festivities. There were 20 different drink and beverage vendors to choose from many of them local. Beverages of choice ranged from warm mead, to wine, to ice cold beer. Temperatures plunging and winter in full swing Niagara will be focusing on a specific wine for the rest of the month. The Niagara on the lake Ice Wine Festival will be held the last two weekends of January.