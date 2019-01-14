;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cold winter weather hasn’t stopped people Celebrating Winter Winefest

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: anniversary, Cold Winter, ice wine festival, niagara on the lake, Winter Winefest


The cold is all part of the fun at the annual Winter Winefest. This year is the events 10th anniversary. Despite this being the coldest weekend of the season so far, organizers say more than eight thousand visitors were expected to take part in the festivities. There were 20 different drink and beverage vendors to choose from many of them local. Beverages of choice ranged from warm mead, to wine, to ice cold beer. Temperatures plunging and winter in full swing Niagara will be focusing on a specific wine for the rest of the month. The Niagara on the lake Ice Wine Festival will be held the last two weekends of January.



LATEST STORIES

Sir John A. MacDonald's society gathered to celebrate his birthday

Bill 66 is stirring controversy after Environment Hamilton raises alarms

Cold winter weather hasn't stopped people Celebrating Winter Winefest

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php