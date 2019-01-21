Cold Weather Alert

The snow has settled but the frigid temperatures remain. Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for Halton, Niagara and Hamilton.

Hamilton Paramedics are advising people to bundle up and limit your time outdoors on days like today.

Don’t let the sun deceive you, its cold.

These low temperatures create a high risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

It takes only a few minutes for exposed skin to be susceptible to frostbite. Wearing thermal face masks is a good idea, especially when the snow is blowing around. For many, being outside today is a choice, a fun opportunity to enjoy the white stuff, but for the most vulnerable people in our community, staying warm can mean the difference between life and death.

The salvation army soup truck was out last night, making sure the hungry and homeless in our community had a warm meal to keep them going through the cold night.

Hamilton EMS says the community needs to watch out for the vulnerable and call 911 if someone appears to be unwell in the cold.

The Salvation Army’s soup and coffee warm the insides of those who have the highest risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

A gesture of kindness that warms the stomachs and the hearts of those in need.

Hamilton EMS say its important to dress in layers, and to wear breathable, non restrictive clothing. Listening to your body and knowing when to head indoors is extremely important.