Cold weather alert for Hamilton

The Medical Officer of Health for the city of Hamilton has issued a cold weather alert.

A cold alert is issued when the temperature drops or is expected to drop below -15 c.

Temperatures will fall to -8 this afternoon with a wind chill of -17. It will feel like -22 overnight.

During a cold alert if you must be outside dress in layers, protect your face, ears and hands. Keep your feet dry, drink warm fluids and avoid strenuous activities.

Recreation Centres in Hamilton are available during regular hours for those who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.

If you are concerned about someone on the streets contact the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 ext 0.