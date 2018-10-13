Code Zero in Hamilton

In the last three days, the city of Hamilton has experienced 5 code zero events.

A code zero is issued when there’s only one ambulance available in the city or none at all.

Thursday’s code zero lasted more than two hours.

Hamilton paramedic chief Michael Sanderson says these events are concerning because they affect so many people. One of the issues is alternative level of care patients tying up needed hospital beds.

“Those are patients that could be discharged into facilities in the community such as nursing homes or long term care home and they’re not able to discharge them because there is no space for them to go to.”

Chief Sanderson says from March to September this year there were 27 code zero events compared to 57 in the same period last year. Sanderson says there were many factors that contributed to the decline over the summer.

Hospitals were reporting better flow of patients, new protocols and practices were implemented as well as programs like fit to sit at St. Joseph’s healthcare.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says they will continue to push both federal and provincial governments for help.

“Of the $90 million that was recently announced by the premier of Ontario we don’t know if any of that money is coming to Hamilton.”

At peak staffing times there are 29 ambulances on Hamilton streets. In the last five years council has approved 5 additional ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.