;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cocaine thrown out window at traffic stop: OPP

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: barrie, brampton, erin, ontario provincial police, opp, Town of Erin


Two people have been charged after a bag of suspected cocaine was thrown out of a vehicle’s window during a traffic stop.

Ontario Provincial Police pulled a vehicle over on Wellington Rd. 22 in the Town of Erin around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a “white object” was thrown from the car’s window while it came to a rolling stop. Officers retrieved the bag and discovered it contained several smaller bags filled with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Investigators say two people who were inside the car were carrying a large amount of Canadian and American.

Thien Pham, of Barrie, and Thi Tran, of Brampton, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in court late Friday.



LATEST STORIES

Cocaine thrown out window at traffic stop: OPP

Niagara pawn shop raided by police, three people charged

The Hamilton Spectator printing, mailroom operations to close

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php