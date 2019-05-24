Cocaine thrown out window at traffic stop: OPP

Two people have been charged after a bag of suspected cocaine was thrown out of a vehicle’s window during a traffic stop.

Ontario Provincial Police pulled a vehicle over on Wellington Rd. 22 in the Town of Erin around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a “white object” was thrown from the car’s window while it came to a rolling stop. Officers retrieved the bag and discovered it contained several smaller bags filled with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Investigators say two people who were inside the car were carrying a large amount of Canadian and American.

Thien Pham, of Barrie, and Thi Tran, of Brampton, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in court late Friday.