Cocaine hidden in spice bags sent to Hamilton business, two women charged

Two women are facing drug trafficking charges after police intercepted a shipment of cocaine that was headed to a business in Hamilton.

On Sept. 29, customs officials at Paris Orly Airport discovered roughly 2.2 kilograms of cocaine concealed in spice bags.

The shipment was sent from South America and addressed to a business in Hamilton.

On Oct. 10, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), went to the address and arrested two women as they left the property with the shipment in their possession.

Renee Verlint, 50, and Denise Lam, 44, have been charged with importation of a controlled substance (cocaine) into Canada, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to import controlled substance into Canada.

“Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes, and communities. The RCMP looks beyond the Canadian borders to where threats originate and works closely with its international partners, to disrupt international drug trafficking networks.” stated Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment in a news release.

Lam was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20. Verlint remains in custody and is also expected to appear in court on Nov. 20.