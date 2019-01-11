Co-workers at a Guelph car parts plant win $60 million lotto jackpot

A group of co-workers at a Guelph automotive parts plant are the winners of a $60 million lottery jackpot.

The nine colleagues worked the same shift on an assembly line. They say they only began buying lottery tickets as a group in the last few months of 2018, as the jackpot crept higher.

They got lucky on December 21st, when their ticket came up in the Ontario lotto max draw.

They range in age from 21 to 57, some are married, some are single and they have 17 kids between them.

Some plan to buy new homes or take a family trip to Disneyland. One winner hopes to open an Ethiopian restaurant, while another intends to explore Canada.

As for their current jobs, most say they will slowly retire from the factory.