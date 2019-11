Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

District School Board of Niagara: Buses are cancelled but schools are open.

Niagara Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled but schools are open.

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority: School is closed due to inclement weather.

Beacon Christian School: School is closed.

Niagara College: Campuses are open today and all classes and activities are running as scheduled.

Brock University: Classes and other scheduled activities will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday.