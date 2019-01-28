City salt truck slams into bridge on Kenilworth Access

Police are investigating after a city of Hamilton salt truck crashed into a bridge while travelling on the Kenilworth Access.

Hamilton police Cst. Lorraine Edwards says the bucket of the truck was raised when it smashed into the pedestrian bridge just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The impact of the crash tore the bucket off the vehicle and sent a large amount of salt spilling onto the roadway.

City of hamilton salt truck struck the pedestrian bridge on the Kennilworth access while it had the bucket raised. Police say minor injuries and no structural damage to the bridge. The UPBOUND lane will be closed for several hours for clean up @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/wXaiMDc0T4 — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) January 28, 2019

A city engineer was called in to investigate and determined the bridge sustained no structural damage.

The truck driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police say there are lanes closures on the access and drivers should avoid the area.

The closures will likely be in effect for roughly four hours as crews work to clean the debris from the roadway.

Edwards says the investigation is ongoing and police have yet to determine if charges will be laid.