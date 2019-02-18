City of Hamilton issues cold alert as frigid air returns

The Medical Officer of Health for the city of Hamilton is issuing a cold alert effective the early morning hours of February 19.

A cold alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below –15 C or -20 C with wind chill.

Health officials say wind chill is important because no matter what the thermometer says, the wind makes it feel colder. The stronger the wind, the colder you will feel and the higher the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight and into Tuesday but the wind chill will make it feel like -22 C. Tuesday will hit a high of – 3 C but it will feel like -18 C.

The best place to be during a cold alert is indoors but if you must go outside, the city of Hamilton has offered the following tips for staying safe.