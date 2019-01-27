City of Hamilton hands out 62 clean up orders since last storm

With more snow headed our way, some are still trying to clean up from last week’s storm.

The City of Hamilton has handed out dozens of clean up orders to residents who haven’t cleared the side walk in front of their property. Those in Ancaster say it’s a big relief having the city clear sidewalks.

The city has handed out 62 clean up orders since last weeks storm, to people who have not cleared the sidewalks around their property. At first it’s a warning, but if a homeowner doesn’t get out the shovel, there could be hundreds of dollars worth of fines. Some saying it should be the city’s responsibility to clear all sidewalks.

The City of Hamilton handles the snow clearing of sidewalks in front of homes in some areas of Ancaster. It was part of a post-amalgamation deal. The homeowners that receive the service pay more taxes.

Paying a bit more in taxes is worth it, says those who do a lot of walking.

City council brought up the issue this week, some councillors asking for a report on the feasibility of the city taking over snow clearing across Hamilton.

According to a 2014 city report, it would cost the average homeowner in Hamilton a $34 tax hike to have the city clear sidewalks. The city will have to consider whether it will take over side walk clearing in front of homes before the operational budget is finalized in a couple of months.