City of Hamilton discussing 2020 Grey Cup bid

Category: Hamilton, Sports
Tags: bob young, cfl, grey cup, hamilton, Hamilton Ticats, tiger cats

The City of Hamilton discussed a 2020 Grey Cup bid today with the CFL commissioner saying it’s not all about the size of the stadium and the number of seats.

The owner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Bob Young, appeared via video today because he had a previous engagement in North Carolina. He talked about the economic benefits of hosting a Grey Cup in the city.

The Tiger-Cats also say while there is a plan to get Tim Hortons field to a maximum of 35,000 seats no specifics were mentioned but they say they’re focusing on the fan experience.

The last time Hamilton hosted a Grey Cup was back in 1996.



