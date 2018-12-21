City of Hamilton asking for people to take survey on whether to allow retail cannabis stores in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton is asking the public to weigh in on private retail cannabis locations. Residents are invited to complete an online survey between now and January 9th at 5 pm.

The city says survey feedback will help inform next steps as Hamilton councillors consider whether to opt in or opt out of allowing licensed private retail cannabis stores in Hamilton.

A regulated private retail model for cannabis is scheduled to launch in ontario on April 1st.

Municipalities have been given a one-time opportunity to opt out of having provincially licensed retail cannabis stores in their communities.

The deadline for city council to make this decision is January 22nd.

