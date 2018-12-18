;
City of Burlington defers decision on pot shops to January

Category: Halton
Tags: Burlingotn, cannabis, legalization, marijuana, ontario, pot shops

 

The City of Burlington will wait until the new year to decide whether or not to allow private pot shops.

Council was scheduled to vote on the issue Monday night, but opted for a recommendation to defer the motion to mid-January.

The decision gives the city more time for public input. Council will also be able to see if the province provides any more information on implementation.

Hamilton councillors are set to debate cannabis storefronts in the city on Tuesday.

Municipalities have until Jan. 22 to make a decision.

Last week, the government announced it would be issuing just 25 licences for brick-and-mortar pot shops by Apr. 1.

The province says it will follow this “phased approach” to introduce private pot shops because of issues with supply.

 

 

 



