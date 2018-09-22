City crews remove the blue-green algae from the Hamilton Harbour

On Tuesday we showed you the thick layers of blue-green algae that was floating around the Hamilton Harbour.

Today city crews sucked up the smelly blue-green algae that had locals plugging their noses.

While the toxic algae is gone, the cause is still there: warm weather, coupled with blue-green algae’s favourite food, phosphorous and ammonia in the water.

“Right now it’s listed as an area of concern under the international joint commission. Remedial action plan was initiated a number of years ago, the goal is to de-list the harbour.”

Last year all three levels of government spent a combined $340 million to upgrade Hamilton’s 54-year old wastewater treatment plant.