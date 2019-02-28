;
CIBC Bank robbed in Grimsby

Tags: bank, bankrobbery, grimsby, NiagaraRegionalPolice


The Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a CIBC Bank in Grimsby  yesterday afternoon.

Police aren’t saying how much money the pair stole. The thieves are described as light skinned black men wearing black athletic clothing with hoods covering up their faces.

Shortly after the pair fled, Niagara Regional Police responded to a crash on the QEW near Casablanca Blvd. where two men were seen fleeing the scene on foot heading towards Winston Rd.

Police believe the crash and those men are connected with the robbery.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Regional Police.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



