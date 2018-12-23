Christmas Wrapping for a Cause

Christmas is only two days away and if you don’t have time to wrap all of those presents, Eastgate Square has you covered.

A gift wrapping station has been set up in the mall throughout the holiday season. Tomorrow is the last day to bring in presents.

The prices range from $2.00 to $7.00 with the proceeds going towards Homefront Cancer Services. The Stoney Creek based non profit organization provides programs and services to cancer patients and their families.

The gift wrapping volunteers, many of them students, have been extra busy over the past few days as Christmas creeps closer.

This is the 10th year the gift wrapping station has been set up at Eastgate Square.