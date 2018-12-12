Christmas waste

‘Tis the season for giving, it’s also the season for the city of Hamilton struggling to keep up with the extra tons of holiday-themed trash.

“It’s really difficult for our staff to sort that material and it’s difficult for our equipment to sort that material so what happens we don’t pull it out and it goes to a landfill.” Joel McCormick.

One way to cut waste this Christmas is to change up how a present is wrapped.

“Instead of using wrapping paper that you got to throw in the recycling you can wrap it in a brand new tea towel and you can dress a gift up, I actually trimmed my white pine at home but that makes a lovely little addition to a package.” Lynda Lukasik, Environment Hamilton