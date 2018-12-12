;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Christmas waste

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: christmas, city of hamilton, waste


‘Tis the season for giving, it’s also the season for the city of Hamilton struggling to keep up with the extra tons of holiday-themed trash.

“It’s really difficult for our staff to sort that material and it’s difficult for our equipment to sort that material so what happens we don’t pull it out and it goes to a landfill.” Joel McCormick.

One way to cut waste this Christmas is to change up how a present is wrapped.

“Instead of using wrapping paper that you got to throw in the recycling you can wrap it in a brand new tea towel and you can dress a gift up, I actually trimmed my white pine at home but that makes a lovely little addition to a package.” Lynda Lukasik, Environment Hamilton



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton prepares to give the go ahead to a controversial rental licencing pilot project

Christmas waste

Mohawk College students working to restore a piece of aviation history

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php