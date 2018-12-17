Christmas trees sold at Giant Tiger may pose fire hazard

Health Canada is recalling 251 Christmas trees over concerns they may pose a fire hazard.

The agency says the Danson Décor pre-lit artificial Noble pine tree with white lights may have been sold with a 12V adaptor, not a 5V adaptor as intended. When the 12V adaptor is used it can cause the lights to overheat, posing a fire risk.

The tree is six-and-a-half feet in height and four-feet in diameter. It was made in China and has product number 860335 and UPC 758440999346.

The affected products were sold at Giant Tiger stores in Ontario from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15.

Health Canada says the company has received six reports of incidents involving the affected trees.

Consumers should stop using pre-lit tree and return it to the Giant Tiger store where it was purchased for a full refund.