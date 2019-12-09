Christmas cooking

Hosting a holiday dinner? Chef Paul Lillakis shared some holiday entertaining tips and potluck ideas.
Follow on Instagram & Facebook
Baked Brie with Bacon Jam
Ingredients:
Bacon Jam:
250 g DuBreton bacon (1 pkg), diced
1 red onion, diced
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp chopped thyme
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 (400g) round brie cheese
Bacon Jam: In large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, stirring often until crisp. Using slotted spoon, move bacon to paper towel-lined plate to drain. Discard all but 1 tbsp of fat from pan. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened and browned, about 10-12 minutes. Add sugar, vinegar, thyme and soy and continue to cook, stirring, until liquid reduces, about 3-5 minutes. Stir bacon back into mixture. Continue to cook, stirring, until no liquid remains, about 1-2 more minutes.
To Serve: Preheat oven to 350F (176F). Place brie in cake pan, pie pan or brie baker. Bake until warmed in middle, about 10-15 minutes. Top with Bacon Jam and serve with toasted sourdough, crackers or kettle chips.