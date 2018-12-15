Christmas Bedtime Buddies

;
2017 BEA Winners
A Grade 4 student from St. John Paul II in Hamilton wants to give the gift of comfort to other children this holiday season.

Aiden James Bertuola has collected over 350 stuffed animals that he plans to donate to other kids.

Today, Aiden was at Mountain Kidz Klub where each child was given two stuffed animals.

Aiden collected the toys by handing out flyers at his schools.

He also plans to visit women’s shelters, churches, and hospitals across the city to hand out the rest of the ‘bedtime buddies.’

Anyone who is interested in donating a stuffed animal can send an email to BedtimeBuddies18@icloud.com.



