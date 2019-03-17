Christchurch Mosque Shooting death toll raises to 50

New Zealand is mourning the 50 lives lost to terror in the Christchurch Mosque shootings. The suspected attacker made his first court appearance.

He emailed his manifesto to the Prime Minster’s office minutes before the attack. It’s filled with anti-Muslim rhetoric and white supremacist ideology.

Survivors of the Christchurch mosque shootings spoke of their lucky escapes.

Osman Ahmad, who was just released from hospital, survived by lying under other people’s bodies, while his daughter fled when gunfire broke out.

The terror attack that targeted Muslim worshippers at two New Zealand mosques has sparked outrage and compassion.

The sound of song and prayers filled the air at a makeshift memorial in Christchurch, as New Zealanders gathered to pay tribute to the victims and to show support for the immigrant community there.

The attack, which the country’s Prime Minister labelled as terrorism, was the worst ever peace-time mass killing in the country and in response the government raised its security threat level to the highest.

Meanwhile the main suspect was charged today with murder.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year old Australian citizen, appeared in a courtroom and was remanded without a plea until his next scheduled appearance in April.

The Prime Minister saying the evil that was carried out by the gunman was a long and carefully planned racist assault.