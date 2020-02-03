China’s new hospital for coronavirus patients opens Monday

A newly-built hospital in China dedicated to treating people infected with the new coronavirus opened Monday.

Huoshenshan Hospital is located in Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and has 1,000 beds.

It was built in just 10 days as part of China’s intensive efforts to fight the new virus.

A 7,000-member crew of carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other specialists worked around the clock to build the hospital.

Roughly half of the building is isolation wards.

A second facility with 1,500 beds is expected to open in a few days.

More than 17,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in China, and at least 360 people killed.

Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians in China who are wanting to come back to not go to the airport and wait.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada is waiting for approval from Chinese authorities to fly to Wuhan where airspace is currently closed.

Evacuees will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at Ontario military base CFB Trenton.