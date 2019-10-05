Children take part in 2019 All Abilities Fashion Show

The third annual All Abilities Fashion Show brought children of various abilities to the stage.

In support of the McMaster Childrens Hospital Foundation, children had the opportunity to strut their stuff sporting “Living Life To The Maks” fashion line at the Levity Comedy Club.

The line was inspired by a family who’s son was born with a disability and was successfully by Hamilton Health Sciences.

The McMaster Children’s Hospital is the regional referral centre for children who are seriously ill, injured, or who require specialized services in South Central Ontario.