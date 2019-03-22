Chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella concerns

A brand of chicken nuggets is being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace.

The recall affects 800-gram packages with a best before date of December 15.

The agency says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product but did not provide any further detail.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Anyone with the affected product should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

The recall is the third of its kind this year after previous notices affecting Compliments brand and Crisp & Delicious brand products. It also comes after the recall of Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers last October and Pub Style Chicken Strips in November.