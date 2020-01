Hamilton may have a new millionaire.

Ontario Lottery Gaming (OLG) says the winning ticket for the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw on Jan. 1 was sold in Hamilton.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG website, at a registered retailer or on the OLG Lottery App.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Jan. 4 for an estimated $20-million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw.

Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets.