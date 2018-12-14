;
2017 BEA Winners
CHCH partners with the Ontario Junior Hockey League


Starting Saturday, December 22nd, a game of the week will be broadcast on CHCH. The schedule begins with the Lindsay Muskies and the Whitby Fury.

The 22 team Ontario Junior Hockey League is an excellent brand of hockey that has produced well known Maple Leafs like John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman who played right here in Hamilton.

In addition to the CHCH Game of the Week, a weekly magazine show called ‘The OJ Today’ will be broadcast, featuring highlights and analysis from around the league.

