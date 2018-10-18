CHCH is on the move

For nearly 70 years CHCH has broadcast programs from it’s downtown studios at Caroline and Jackson streets but in three years time we’ll be moving from the bustling concrete jungle to settle down in the suburbs.

After searching through nearly two dozen options, CHCH will move it’s operations from Jackson st West, built decades ago, to a new building off Clappison’s corners in Dundas.

“Two storey addition, same height for all of our studio space, perhaps an entrance for our guests in the back here and this is where we’ll do our evening news, morning live, weekend news will be filmed out back.” Chris Fuoco, VP sales and marketing.

The unique challenge for executives will be to continue our daily news programming at our downtown studios while the new ones are being built in Dundas and when those are complete, have those programs switch over as if nothing happened.

The facility’s completion is expected around spring of 2021.

Read more here: chch.com/chch-finds-new-home-in-hamilton