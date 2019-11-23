CHCH Christmas Toy Drive launches at the Seaway Mall

Close to 600 kids were expected to visit the Seaway Mall in Welland for the arrival of Santa.

They certainly weren’t disappointed when jolly old St. Nick arrived. His annual visit was accompanied by a fantastic stage show that just happened to coincide with the release of Frozen 2.

This is the second year Seaway Mall and the Welland Optimist Club are partnering with CHCH-TV in our annual toy drive.

Both the mall management and the optimists were amazed at the generosity of Niagara residents in donating toys to the drive last year.

Anytime you visit the mall, you’re encouraged to drop off a toy for children of all ages, including teenagers.