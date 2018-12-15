CHCH Christmas Toy Drive in Fifth Year

The CHCH Christmas Toy Drive is in its fifth year.

Every year, we partner with Eastgate Square Mall and volunteers from the East Hamilton Optimists Club.

Kelly Noseworthy had a chance to meet Charlie Manning and John Douglas- two local men who have dedicated 20 years and countless hours to our community.

CHCH has run the toy drive for 15 years and partnered with the East Hamilton Optimists and Eastgate Square five years ago.

Items are collected for newborns up to age 15.

Hamilton residents have been in the gift-giving spirit.

Charlie and John call it the “Christmas Miracle.”

Barbara Miele is Eastgate Square’s marketing director. She says thousands of people pass through the shopping centre doors over the holidays, many of them give generously.

Charlie and John say their goal is to make sure every child receives a gift under the tree.

Donations will be accepted until December 21st.