CHANNEL ZERO LAUNCHES STUDIO DIVISION

Led by industry veteran Jennifer Chen, Channel Zero Studios will produce original scripted content for all platforms

TORONTO, ON – November 21, 2019 – Canadian media company Channel Zero Inc. today announced the launch of Channel Zero Studios which will develop and produce original scripted content for all platforms. Jennifer Chen, formerly the company’s VP of Programming, will lead the division as Head of Studios and VP of Content. Building on the company’s partnership with Motion Content Group, Group M’s content division, Channel Zero Studios will collaborate with both domestic and international partners to create compelling global content. Channel Zero Studios expects to be in production on its first series in Q1 2020.

“This is an exciting time for Channel Zero as we embark on this next phase of the company’s growth and evolution. For years, we have been proud supporters and broadcast partners for series that have found global success. Now, we look forward to playing a more strategic role in seeking out, nurturing, and producing original productions for audiences around the world,“ said Romen Podzyhun, Chairman & CEO, Channel Zero Inc. “Jennifer is the natural choice to lead this new venture. Her broad expertise in programming, distribution, and marketing across film and television will be integral to the success of Channel Zero Studios.”

“I am thrilled to lead this new chapter in Channel Zero’s evolution and collaborate with creators, producers, and partners, both Canadian and international, to bring to life compelling and dynamic stories for all platforms,” said Jennifer Chen, Head of Studios and VP of Content, Channel Zero Studios. “This is an incredibly transformative time for the global television industry and we are excited to expand our business and our legacy by actively exploring opportunities to turn innovative ideas into profitable entertainment.”

In the newly created role, effective immediately, Chen assumes leadership of the division and will focus on building out the development slate, overseeing innovative financing of all projects, and fostering stronger relationships with global industry partners.

Chen joined Channel Zero in 2006 and has played a key role in the company’s expansion. As Channel Zero’s VP of Programming, Chen has been instrumental in securing notable acquisitions and commissioning original programming including Wynonna Earp, The Pinkertons, and Inside the Story. Previously, as General Manager of Ouat Media, Chen oversaw the sales and distribution of over a dozen Oscar-nominated and award-winning titles. Prior to joining Channel Zero, Chen held roles at the Canadian Film Centre, TIFF, Cannes Film Festival, and Hewlett Packard.

About Channel Zero

Channel Zero is an independent Canadian media company that owns over-the-air channel CHCH-TV and a bouquet of specialty channels including Rewind , Silver Screen Classics , and Halla Bol Kids TV , Canada’s first South Asian HD TV channel. Channel Zero’s digital sales agency Junction Digital offers advertisers marketing solutions on our owned and operated websites, as well as through our trading desk. The film division of Channel Zero features Ouat Media , an Academy Award® winning film sales and distribution company. Launched in 2019, production division Channel Zero Studios develops and produces original scripted series. Channel Zero’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada.

