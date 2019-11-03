Cellphones banned in Ontario classrooms

Cellphones banned in classrooms. It was first announced by the Progressive Conservative government earlier this year.

There are some exceptions to the ban. Students can still use personal mobile devices during instructional time if its for educational or health purposes or for special needs.

The education minister says he wants to make sure kids remain focused on the subject matter and learning.

Parents we talked to are happy with the change but are wondering how teachers will enforce it.

During a provincial consultation last fall 97% of parents, students and educators expressed the view that there should be some sort of restriction on the use of cellphones at school.