Cellphone bans in Ontario classrooms go into effect Monday

A cellphone ban for students in Ontario classrooms goes into effect Monday.

The use of cellphones and other personal mobile devices will be restricted during instructional time.

Exceptions will be made if cellphones are required for health and medical purposes, to support special education needs, or for educational purposes, as directed by an educator.

Education Ministers Stephen Lecce previously said the ban will help students focus on their studies, not their social media. Lecce said despite the restriction of cellphones and other personal mobile devices, the schools will make sure technology is available to help students achieve success in the digital economy and modern workforce.

The province says the new restriction has been added to the Provincial Code of Conduct and sets clear standards of behaviour.

During a provincial consultation last fall, 97 per cent of parents, students, and teachers, who participated in the consultation on education reform in fall 2018, said that cellphone use should be restricted in some way.