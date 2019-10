It’s going to be a very special night at Tim Hortons Field Friday night as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats try to equal a franchise record with their 12th win of the year. It will also be a celebration for the ’99 Grey Cup winning team and the induction of Star Safety Rob Hitchcock onto the Wall of Honour. Rob sat down with Morning live on Wednesday and today more members of the ’99 team including Receiver Andrew Grigg, D Lineman Joe Montford and Offensive Lineman Carl Coulter.