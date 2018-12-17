Cauliflower, lettuce recalled due to E. coli concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled certain types of cauliflower and lettuce due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The agency says the affected produce includes cauliflower, red leaf lettuce and green leaf lettuce produced by Adam Bros. Farming Inc. in California.

The produce was sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been sold in other provinces.

The CFIA says the cauliflower is wrapped and has the Adam Brothers Family Farms logo but no coding information. The lettuce was sold in bulk without a brand name or packaging.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

The agency says the recall was triggered by one in the US which resulted from an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak of E. coli linked to the consumption of romaine lettuce.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled produce should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.