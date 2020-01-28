Catholic teachers to hold province-wide strike on Tuesday

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers have announced they will hold a province wide one day strike next Tuesday, February 4th.

This will be the second one-day strike by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association amid stalled contract talks.

OECTA president Liz Stuart says she knows Ontarians are growing impatient, but the teachers can’t let the government wear them down and accept cuts.

The news comes a day after the union representing public elementary teachers announced it will ramp up its rotating strikes next week and hold a province wide strike Thursday, February 6th.