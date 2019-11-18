Catholic teachers seek conciliation

Another sign today that not all is well in Ontario’s education system. As the province waits to hear the results of a secondary school teacher’s strike vote, word this morning that catholic teachers are seeking a conciliator. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association says the Ford government wants drastic cuts. They add that the province has a total lack of understanding and respect for the bargaining process. The union has voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
1.5 ° C
3 °
0 °
99 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
1 °
Tue
1 °
Wed
1 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
6 °
Local News
$700,000 fire in Waterford
Damage to a large chipper at a Waterford waste disposal site could top $700,000 after a weekend fire. The inferno at Norfolk Disposal...