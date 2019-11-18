Catholic teachers seek conciliation

Another sign today that not all is well in Ontario’s education system. As the province waits to hear the results of a secondary school teacher’s strike vote, word this morning that catholic teachers are seeking a conciliator. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association says the Ford government wants drastic cuts. They add that the province has a total lack of understanding and respect for the bargaining process. The union has voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary.

