Catholic teachers hold province-wide, one-day strike on Tuesday

All Ontario Catholic school teachers will be out on strike Tuesday along with some public high school and elementary teachers in select boards.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) is holding its second province-wide strike, meaning all Catholic elementary and high schools are closed.

No deal was reached in contract talks with the province on Monday and there have been no new dates set for when they will head back to the bargaining table.

Last night, Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement the government will remain available to meet at the negotiating table at any time. “Our Government has continuously demonstrated our focus and desire to keeping kids in class through reaching an agreement with teachers’ unions. Bargaining with OECTA occurred throughout today, and we are now waiting for the mediator to establish new dates,” said Lecce.

Meanwhile, members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will engage in their second day of ramped up rotating strikes.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and teachers in the French system will also hold a one-day strike on Tuesday.

Here is a list of schools affected by the rotating strikes this week.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

OECTA: All catholic elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

ETFO: Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority will be closed.

OSSTF: Halton District, Lakehead District, Thunder Bay Catholic District, Lambton Kent District, Thames Valley District, Waterloo Region & Waterloo Catholic District, York Region & York Catholic District, Kawartha Pine Ridge District school boards will be closed.

FEESO: École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger, École élémentaire catholique Mère-Élisabeth-Bruyère, École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée, École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil, École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil – Programme avant et après école, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Noël-Chabanel (Cambridge), École élémentaire catholique Jean-Béliveau, École élémentaire catholique Le-Petit-Prince, École catholique Pape-François, École secondaire Renaissance, Campus Renaissance, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (Markham), École catholique Monseigneur-Jamot, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marie (Oakville), Garderie satellite Copains copines – Sainte-Marie (Oakville), École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité, École élémentaire catholique Milton Sud, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Nicolas, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, École élémentaire Marie-Curie, Ecole secondaire Gabriel-Dumont, Académie de la Tamise, École élémentaire Les Rapides, École secondaire Franco-Jeunesse, École élémentaire Viola-Léger, École élémentaire L’Odyssée, École élémentaire L’Harmonie, École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, École élémentaire Patricia-Picknell, École élémentaire du Chêne, École élémentaire Dyane-Adam, École élémentaire Horizon Jeunesse, École secondaire Norval-Morrisseau, École élémentaire La Fontaine, Académie de la Moraine, École élémentaire Paul-Demers and École secondaire Étienne-Brûlé will be closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

ETFO: Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards as well as Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre will be closed.

Thursday, Feb. 6

ETFO: All English public elementary schools will be closed.

Friday, Feb. 7

ETFO: Hamilton-Wentworth, Niagara District, Algoma, Greater Essex County, Limestone, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities will be closed.