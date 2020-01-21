Catholic school boards hold one-day strike

All 57 elementary and secondary schools in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic School district were closed Tuesday, as roughly 2300 teachers hit the picket lines to protest provincial cuts to education. That kept nearly 30 000 students in the district out of the classroom.

Teachers unions say they are frustrated with a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the provincial government. The unions say class size increases and the introduction of

mandatory e-learning courses are among the sticking points, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the main barrier

The Ford government is offering a subsidy to families affected by the strike. Those eligible can receive anywhere from $25 to $60 per day. The government says that over 130,000 people have already applied for the subsidy.

There’s also an online petition urging people who receive financial support to donate that money back into the education system, that petition has nearly 28,000 signatures.