Cat Rescue Donation Box Theft

Caught on camera, surveillance video showing two women stealing a donation box in Stoney Creek.

A rescue group says the money would have gone towards feeding and treating sick and abandoned cats. Now they’re asking for the public’s help to identify the women involved.

Vet assistant Nicky Kerr was grooming dogs in the backroom of Fruitland Veterinary Hospital in Stoney Creek on Wednesday evening when two women walked into the unattended reception area. One staying at the door, the other heading behind the counter.

Just as they were about to leave, one of the thieves spots the clear donation box by the door, and took it. The money was being raised for Pantry Four Paws Cat Rescue.

The women who run the cat rescue say its not so much about the money, its more about the act itself.

The photos of the women were posted on social media, with the hopes that someone would recognize them. So far, no one has, but Kerr says things will be done differently now at the vet hospital, to prevent more thefts.

Other businesses in the plaza have also reported seeing the women who were caught on camera acting suspiciously in their stores on the same evening. The incident has been reported to Hamilton Police.