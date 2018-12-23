;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cat Rescue Donation Box Theft

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: Fruitland Veterinary Hospiral, hamilton, hamilton police, Pantry Four Paws Cat Rescue, stoney creek


Caught on camera, surveillance video showing two women stealing a donation box in Stoney Creek.

A rescue group says the money would have gone towards feeding and treating sick and abandoned cats. Now they’re asking for the public’s help to identify the women involved.

Vet assistant Nicky Kerr was grooming dogs in the backroom of Fruitland Veterinary Hospital in Stoney Creek on Wednesday evening when two women walked into the unattended reception area. One staying at the door, the other heading behind the counter.

Just as they were about to leave, one of the thieves spots the clear donation box by the door, and took it. The money was being raised for Pantry Four Paws Cat Rescue.

The women who run the cat rescue say its not so much about the money, its more about the act itself.

The photos of the women were posted on social media, with the hopes that someone would recognize them. So far, no one has, but Kerr says things will be done differently now at the vet hospital, to prevent more thefts.

Other businesses in the plaza have also reported seeing the women who were caught on camera acting suspiciously in their stores on the same evening. The incident has been reported to Hamilton Police.



LATEST STORIES

Cat Rescue Donation Box Theft

Smithville Investigation

Holiday Hamilton Farmers' Market

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php