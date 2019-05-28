Casino, condos will not be part of Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has launched a worldwide search for development partners to transform Ontario Place.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Michael Tibollo made the announcement Tuesday morning alongside Minister of Infrastructure Monte McNaughton.

Tibollo said the government will consider a broad range of ideas from sport and entertainment, to public spaces and parks, but the vision will not include casinos or residential developments.

The province is encouraging interested parties to take a fresh look at the “unique waterfront asset.”

The development guidelines do not require the iconic, white Cinesphere to be preserved.

Submissions are due by Sept. 3.