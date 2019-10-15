Cash register stolen from a Dunnville fast food restaurant

OPP Haldimand is investigating a break and enter at a fast food restaurant on Main st in Dunnville.

On October 11, just after 8 a.m. a contractor noticed damage to the door of the business and called police. OPP say sometime between Oct. 9 at 10:45 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. somebody forced entry into the business and removed a cash register that contained a quantity of money.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.